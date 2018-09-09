LIMELIGHTS | RECOGNITION

RECOGNITION

Dominion Energy Ohio announced it has received the American Gas Association Safety Achievement Award for excellence in employee safety for the fourth time in 10 years.

The award, which Dominion said is the natural gas utility industry trade group’s highest employer safety honor, recognizes Dominion’s 2017 employee safety performance.

The AGA gives the award to member companies that have the lowest incident rate for the number of days away from work, restricted or transferred. Dominion Energy Ohio and its 1,700 employees recorded six such incidents last year.

“Working together on numerous safety initiatives with the members and leadership of Gas Workers Union Local G-555, Dominion Energy Ohio has worked hard to live up to our first and most important core value, safety,” said Jim Eck, Dominion Energy vice president and general manager, Ohio & West Virginia Distribution.

The National Center for Defense Manufacturing and Machining congratulated NCDMM Board Director Dean Bartles on his recent appointment as the next president of the National Tooling and Machining Association.

“On behalf of all of us at NCDMM and America Makes, we extend our congratulations to our friend and colleague Dr. Bartles on joining the NTMA as its next president,” said Ralph Resnick, NCDMM president and chief executive officer and America Makes founding director. “The NTMA is dedicated to helping members of the U.S. precision custom manufacturing industry achieve profitable growth and business success in the global manufacturing economy. I can think of no one more ideally suited to take on this mission than Dr. Bartles, bringing nearly 40 years of manufacturing experience to NTMA.”

NTMA is a Cleveland-based nonprofit trade organization that has served the needs of manufacturing companies for more than 60 years.

PROMOTION

Consumers National Bank announced that Annette Mignano has been selected to manage the bank’s Hartville branch at 1215 W. Maple St. as the news sales & service manager.

Mignano will report to Derek Williams, senior vice president of retail banking and operations.

“Annette is a seasoned banker who brings her experience and knowledge of the Hartville market to our Hartville branch,” Williams said. “She has more than 20 years of banking experience primarily working with personal and business clients in Lake Township. We look forward to having Annette lead our Hartville team.”

Mignano replaces Nick Lucas, who will be managing the bank’s Louisville and East Canton branches.