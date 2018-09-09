METRO DIGEST || Discount rabies vaccinations

Rabies vaccinations

YOUNGSTOWN

The Youngstown City Health District is offering rabies vaccinations for dogs, cats and ferrets more than 3 months old.

The clinic is set for 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday in the parking deck of Oak Hill Renaissance Place, 345 Oak Hill Ave., the district announced in a news release.

Each shot is $6 per animal. Dogs must be leashed and cats and ferrets must be caged. Appointments are not required.

Rabies vaccinations for pets are required in Youngstown City and Mahoning County.

Free rides on WRTA

YOUNGSTOWN

Western Reserve Transit Authority invites residents to come aboard and take a free ride Friday.

Free 4-All Friday will allow area residents to ride all fixed-route buses for free. The promotion does not apply to ADA All-Access or countywide services.

Acting Executive Director Marianne Vaughn said the WRTA saw a 50 percent increase in ridership during last year’s event.

“It’s an effective way to introduce those who have never used our services before to the benefits of using WRTA,” she said.

Job fair scheduled

YOUNGSTOWN

The Taft Promise Neighborhood, TPN Jobs and Econo my Council and Organizaci ≥n C vica y Cultural Hispana Americana will host a job fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 20 at OCCHA’s headquarters, 3660 Shirley Road.

Employers and trade unions with open positions for the fall can secure a position by emailing tpnjobs2018@gmail.com with “job fair” in the subject line.

The event encourages the participation of employers willing to give a second chance to individuals who have spent time in prison.

The Youngstown office of Community Legal Aid will also be on site to help job seekers encountering legal barriers in their job search.