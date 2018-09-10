Ohio celebrates state landmarks with special programs
Associated Press
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The state is hosting an annual celebration of Ohio landmarks by offering special tours and events.
The Ohio History Connection created the Ohio Open Doors program two years ago to promote and inspire pride in the state's heritage and to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the National Historic Preservation Act.
This year's Ohio Open Doors event runs through Sept. 16.
More than 200 organizations are hosting events around the state, including at a 214-year-old log house in Hamilton in southwestern Ohio, the 1920s-era Ohio Theatre in Columbus, and the McKinley memorial in Canton.
All Ohio Open Doors events are free and most are one-day-only opportunities.
