McGuffey Elementary in Youngstown to be closed Monday
Staff report
YOUNGSTOWN
William Holmes McGuffey Elementary School in Youngstown will be closed for students Monday, the district has announced.
Roof repairs will be made to the building Monday, Denise Dick, schools' spokeswoman said today.
Teachers and staff, however, should report to work at the school, she added.
