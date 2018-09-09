BUSINESS DIGEST || Feed the hungry

Feed the hungry

NORTH LIMA

Breaking Bread, an Armstrong initiative to feed the hungry, is launching its “Avenge Hunger” campaign, which will run through Sept. 23.

Local businesses are encouraged to drop off food to Armstrong’s local office at 9328 Woodworth Road on Tuesday.

The initiative will support Second Harvest Food Bank of the Mahoning Valley’s Harvest for Hunger Month. Second Harvest distributes food to 148 hunger-relief programs in the Mahoning Valley.

Chamber event

YOUNGSTOWN

The Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber announced a “Lattes and Legislators” event with Democratic gubernatorial candidate Richard Cordray will take place at 8:15 a.m. Sept. 21 at Youngstown Business Incubator Tech Block Building No. 5, 29 Vindicator Square.

To register for the event, visit regionalchamber.com/events. The cost is $10 per person.

Award recipients

BOARDMAN

The Association of Fundraising Professional Mahoning-Shenango Chamber has announced the 2018 honorees for the Valley’s National Philanthropy Day Awards.

The recipients are: Diane R. Sauer, outstanding philanthropist; Lewis Development Corp., outstanding corporate philanthropist; Braydich Dental, outstanding small business philanthropist; Recipes of Youngstown, outstanding volunteer fundraising group; Lori Sherman, outstanding volunteer fundraiser; Drs. Thomas and Maria Fok; legacy award; and the Youngstown Foundation, Valley impact award.

The public is invited to purchase $35 tickets for the Oct. 26 luncheon at Mr. Anthony’s.

For additional information, visit the chapter’s website at www.AFPMASH.org.

Legacy Awards

YOUNGSTOWN

The 2018 Valley Legacy Awards will be presented at a luncheon Oct. 10 at the Maronite Center, 1555 S. Meridian Road.

The event honors civic-minded seniors and senior advocates for their contributions to the Valley. The awards will recognize 22 individuals in three categories.

Tickets are $30, and the public is invited.

For more information, call June Jagunic at 330-530-4038, ext. 2050, or visit www.shepherdofthevalley.com/valley-legacy-awards/.