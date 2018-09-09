Agenda Monday
ACTION-Alliance for Congregational Transformation, 5:45 p.m.; task-force meeting at 7 p.m., St. Edward, 240 Tod Lane, Youngstown.
Austintown Township trustees, 6 p.m., township hall, 82 Ohltown Road.
Brookfield Township trustees, 7:30 a.m., bi-monthly department head meeting followed by executive session to discuss police personnel, 6844 Strimbu Drive.
Brookfield Township trustees, 7 p.m., regular meeting, 6844 Strimbu Drive.
Lordstown Village Council, 1 p.m., finance committee, council chambers, 1455 Salt Springs Road SW.
McDonald School board, 7:30 p.m., special meeting in executive session; no action will be taken, high-school library.
Newton Township Comprehensive Plan Committee meeting with YSU, 5:30 p.m., to discuss matters related to a comprehensive plan, township administration building, 4410 Newton Falls-Bailey Road.
Village of Poland, 7 p.m., public meeting with state and county officials to discuss sanitary sewer issues, town hall, 308 S. Main St.
Salem City Planning Commission, 4:30 p.m., city hall council chambers, 231 S. Broadway Ave.
