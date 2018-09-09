4 citations, 2 arrests in 500-car OVI checkpoint in Y'town
Staff report
YOUNGSTOWN
An OVI checkpoint in Youngstown netted four citations and two misdemeanor arrests Saturday night from nearly 500 vehicles passing through it.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol and Youngstown Police Department conducted an Operating a Vehicle Impaired checkpoint and saturation patrol on Saturday night.
The checkpoint took place at Worthington Street and U.S. Route 422. A total of 482 vehicles passed through the checkpoint that ran from 8 p.m. to midnight.
Six vehicle were diverted from the checkpoint to a diversion area for further investigation. Two citations were issued for driving under suspension. Two citations were issued for failing to wear a seatbelt. Three misdemeanor arrests were made for possession of drugs.
More like this from vindy.com
- July 10, 2017 10:55 p.m.
Friday night OVI patrol nets arrests, citations
- April 30, 2018 12:25 p.m.
1 OVI arrest, other charges result from weekend checkpoint
- March 19, 2018 1:59 p.m.
OVI checkpoint results in three arrests with one more pending
- March 20, 2017 11:34 a.m.
4 face OVI charges after Mahoning checkpoints
- August 19, 2018 12:04 a.m.
METRO DIGEST || Salute to military at Clippers game
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.