4 citations, 2 arrests in 500-car OVI checkpoint in Y'town

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

An OVI checkpoint in Youngstown netted four citations and two misdemeanor arrests Saturday night from nearly 500 vehicles passing through it.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol and Youngstown Police Department conducted an Operating a Vehicle Impaired checkpoint and saturation patrol on Saturday night.

The checkpoint took place at Worthington Street and U.S. Route 422. A total of 482 vehicles passed through the checkpoint that ran from 8 p.m. to midnight.

Six vehicle were diverted from the checkpoint to a diversion area for further investigation. Two citations were issued for driving under suspension. Two citations were issued for failing to wear a seatbelt. Three misdemeanor arrests were made for possession of drugs.