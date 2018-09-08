Youngstown health district offerring $6 rabies vaccinations


September 8, 2018 at 7:21p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

Youngstown City Health District is offering rabies vaccinations for dogs, cats and ferrets more than 3 months old.

The clinic is set for 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday in the parking deck of Oak Hill Renaissance Place, 345 Oak Hill Ave., the district announced in a news release.

Each shot is $6 per animal. Dogs must be leashed and cats and ferrets must be caged. Appointments are not required.

Rabies vaccinations for pets are required in Youngstown City and Mahoning County.

