West Virginia takes early lead on YSU

Youngstown State had a few good plays, but No. 14 West Virginia is stringing together good drives as the Mountaineers lead 7-0 after the first quarter.

YSU's Will Latham managed to intercept Heisman candidate Will Grier and Wes Thompson sacked the highly-regarded QB, but WVU did most of their damage on the ground.

Starting at their own 1 yardline. The Mountaineers drove 99 yards and scored on Alec Sinkfield's 9-yard run.