West Virginia scores three touchdowns in the third quarter
An 0-2 start looks imminent as Youngstown State trails West Virginia 42-17 going into the fourth quarter.
The Mountaineers' Will Grier threw his third touchdown pass to Gary Jennings and Leddie Brown and Kennedy McCoy each added a rushing touchdown.
Tevin McCaster rushed for a 13-yard touchdown and Zac Kennedy kicked a 45-yard field goal.
