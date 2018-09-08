West Virginia scores three touchdowns in the third quarter


By Brian Dzenis | September 8, 2018 at 8:47p.m.

An 0-2 start looks imminent as Youngstown State trails West Virginia 42-17 going into the fourth quarter.

The Mountaineers' Will Grier threw his third touchdown pass to Gary Jennings and Leddie Brown and Kennedy McCoy each added a rushing touchdown.

Tevin McCaster rushed for a 13-yard touchdown and Zac Kennedy kicked a 45-yard field goal.

