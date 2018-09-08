Vote now for Week 3 Vindy Blitz high school football players, games

Week 3 of Vindy Blitz High School football is complete.

Here are the top players and games from Week 3 as chosen by The Vindy staff.

Readers can vote for the tops overall.

Find the poll at the bottom of this link.

==



Week 3 Games:

Austintown Fitch 16, Shaker Heights 6: Falcons win battle of unbeatens on the road to move to 3-0.

Leetonia 14, Southington 13: Bears hold off Wildcats in battle of unbeatens.

Mooney 19, Columbus DeSales 18: Cardinals hold off Stallions at Stambaugh Stadium.

Struthers 49, Niles 28: Wildcats bounce back from a Week 2 loss to keep Niles winless.

==

Week 3 Players:

Parker Sherry, QB, East Palestine: 16 of 26 for 198 yards and 3 TDs and 91 rushing yards on 11 carries with two TDs in a 48-37 win over Campbell.

Mark Waid, QB, Girard: 20 of 22 for 432 yards and four TDs and another TD on the ground in a 47-0 win over Warren JFK.

Alex Cintron, RB, McDonald: 199 yards and TD runs of 26, 63 and 61 yards on just eight carries in a 56-0 win over Champion.

Milan Square, QB, Valley Christian: 8 of 18 for 179 yards and a 75-yard TD pass to Jordan Trowers and ran four times for 127 yards, including TDs of 57 and 70 yards, in a 34-7 win over Lisbon.