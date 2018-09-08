Trump Jr. to attend DeWine fundraiser

Donald Trump Jr. expected to appear in Salem

Staff report

SALEM

Donald J. Trump Jr. is slated to appear at a fundraiser Thursday in the city for Mike DeWine, Ohio’s Republican gubernatorial hopeful.

“I expect [Trump Jr. will] deliver some remarks to the attendees, and we appreciate his support for our campaign,” said Josh Eck, spokesman for DeWine’s campaign.

DeWine, currently the state’s attorney general, also will appear and speak with guests.

The fundraiser is set for a private Salem residence and is by invitation only.

Dave Johnson, Columbiana County GOP chairman who coordinates DeWine’s campaign efforts in the area, said Friday that organizers sought the president himself, or a surrogate, for the event.

“Trump is still very popular in our part of the state,” Johnson said. “The Trumps are very popular here. We thought it would be good to have one of them showcase our fundraiser.”

President Donald Trump took 68 percent of the 2016 general election vote in Columbiana County. Democratic opponent Hillary Clinton took 27 percent.

Johnson said the event is three-tiered. A private reception will cost $100 and includes photo opportunities with the president’s son for $1,000 per person. Supporters who raise or contribute $12,500 can attend a smaller dinner gathering, he said.