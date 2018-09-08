METRO DIGEST || Trial delayed in freezer death case

Trial delayed

YOUNGSTOWN

A Monday trial date for a man accused of killing his girlfriend and stuffing her in a freezer after chopping her up has been delayed until October so attorneys can have more time to study new indictments and evidence.

Judge Lou D’Apolito said Friday in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court that trial for Arturo Novoa, 32, of Mahoning Avenue, will be pushed back to Oct. 22.

Novoa was in court for a pretrial hearing along with two new defendants, Andrew Herrmann, 27, and Michelle Ihlenfeld, also 27, both of Francisca Avenue.

Novoa faces a charge of aggravated murder in the death of Shannon Elizabeth Graves, whose remains were found in July 2017 in a freezer in a home in Campbell. All three were indicted on several new charges, including engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity for banding together to dispose of Graves’ remains, belongings and to lie to the police about what happened to her.

Restitution paid

CANFIELD

Juveniles paid more than $350 in restitution to city homeowners for spray painting racial slurs on their property, damaging mailboxes and committing other acts of vandalism, city police reported.

The first instance was reported July 14 to Canfield police. Investigators later identified the juveniles.

Police noted the spray paint used was water-soluble and able to be cleaned with pressure washers and commercial-strength soap. Austintown police reported someone spray painted the same racial slur on the driveway of a home in the 200 block of Yorkshire Boulevard on Aug. 26.

Woman arraigned

WARREN

Jordan A. Riddle, 23, was arraigned Friday in Warren Municipal Court on felonious assault, charged with attacking her boyfriend with a hammer and a hollow metal pipe at their Jackson Street home at 5:32 p.m. Thursday.

The boyfriend, 25, said he blocked most of the blows, but one got him in the shin, which an officer said was scratched. He also had swelling around his eye and said he was in extreme pain.

Riddle said her boyfriend had beaten her, but police saw no injuries. Later, on her way to jail after being evaluated at the hospital, she showed an officer a bruise on her arm.

A not-guilty plea was entered for her. She remains in the Trumbull County jail in lieu of $15,000 bond.

East Side giveaway

YOUNGSTOWN

East Side Crime Watch, 1001 Oak St., will host a food and clothing giveaway from 10 a.m. to noon today. Recipients must bring containers and proper identification.

