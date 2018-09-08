Slain girl, 12, was enrolled in Liberty

Staff report

HARRISONBURG, Va.

The bodies of a grandmother and her 12-year-old granddaughter who was enrolled in the Liberty school district last year have been recovered a month after they were reported missing.

Authorities confirmed Thursday that the bodies of 48-year-old Elizabeth Rodriguez Rubio and her granddaughter, Angie Rodriguez Rubio, were recovered in Shenandoah County and Shenandoah National Park.

Angie Rodriguez Rubio was enrolled in the Liberty school district in Trumbull County but was killed before school started. A district official alerted staff of the death.

Atty. Marsha Garst said in a news release that the man accused of abducting them led detectives to the bodies as part of a plea agreement. Garst said Hareton Jaime Rodriguez Sariol has agreed to plead guilty to two counts of first-degree murder, which carry a maximum of life in prison and no less than 20 years for each count.

Police have said Sariol was a family friend who had a “known history of infatuation” with Elizabeth Rodriguez Rubio.