Public invited to open houses

Shepherd of the Valley will host open houses from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday at its locations in Poland, Niles and Howland.

The public is invited to tour independent-living homes, assisted-living suites and skilled nursing and rehabilitation rooms.

Complementary refreshments will be served.

The locations are at 301 W. Western Reserve Road, Poland; 1500 McKinley Ave., Niles; and 4100 N. River Road NE, Howland.

Job fair set for Sept. 20 in Girard

GIRARD

The Painters and Allied Trades District Council 6, in partnership with the Builders Association, will host a job fair from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 20 at 35 S. State St.

Jobs are available in drywall finishing, glazing, painting and sign and display.

A representative from each trade will be available to answer questions. Employers will be in attendance to possibly hire attendees.

Personnel also will be there to discuss an apprenticeship program.

Refreshments will be provided.

New members join Builders Association

BOARDMAN

Pallante Construction’s Anthony Pallante and Jon Wike are the latest members to join the Builders Association of Eastern Ohio and Western Pennsylvania, the association announced.

The Boardman-based company has done concrete construction throughout Northeast Ohio and western Pennsylvania for more than 20 years.

The company’s projects range from industrial buildings and manufacturing facilities to mixed-use developments and multistory structural concrete.

Molly Maid to have ribbon-cutting

LIBERTY

The Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber, along with Katie and Bill Burkey, announced a ribbon-cutting will take place at 2 p.m. Friday for the new location of Molly Maid of Mahoning/Trumbull Counties, 3622 Belmont Ave., Suite 1.

The event will mark the franchise’s 25th anniversary and will feature activities from 2 to 5 p.m.

Trump ready to tax an additional $267B in Chinese imports

WASHINGTON

President Donald Trump said Friday that he’s prepared to impose tariffs on an additional $267 billion in Chinese imports. Such a step would significantly escalate his trade war with Beijing and likely would increase costs for a broad range of U.S. businesses and consumers.

Those potential tariffs would come on top of tariffs Trump has said he’s poised to slap on $200 billion worth of goods from China – everything from handbags to bicycle tires. It also would be in addition to tariffs his administration has already imposed on $50 billion in Chinese imports, for which Beijing has retaliated with an equal amount of import taxes on U.S. goods.

“I hate to say this, but behind that there is another $267 billion ready to go on short notice if I want,” Trump told reporters on Air Force One.

Staff/wire reports

Selected local stocks

STOCK, DIVIDENDCLOSECHANGE

Alcoa Inc., 41.000.64

Aqua America, 2.34 37.39 -0.32

Avalon Holdings,4.30-0.16

Chemical Bank, 2.3756.77-0.14

Community Health Sys, 3.300.04

Cortland Bancorp, 1.8025.500.26

Farmers Nat., 1.7515.85 0.10

First Energy, 3.91 37.51-0.45

Fifth/Third, 2.4229.49-0.01

First Niles Financial, 2.119.36-0.09

FNB Corp., 3.5513.490.07

General Motors, 4.0433.91-0.47

General Electric, 3.7712.40-0.11

Huntington Bank, 3.45 16.25-0.09

JP Morgan Chase, 2.74114.320.22

Key Corp, 3.2021.11-0.07

Macy’s, 4.17 35.510.15

Parker Hannifin, 1.74177.72-0.11

PNC, 2.61142.96-0.24

Simon Prop. Grp., 4.46181.69-2.83

Stoneridge 28.54 0.04

United Comm. Fin., 2.69 10.330.01

Selected prices from Friday’s 4 p.m. close.