POLICE CALLS

A summary of recent criminal activity in Hubbard, Liberty and Girard:

HUBBARD

Sept. 1

Arrests: A traffic stop on North Main Street resulted in the arrests of Sherry L. Bowser, 43, of Liberty Road, Youngstown, who was wanted on a felony warrant from Boardman charging telecommunications harassment, as well as William B. Bowser, 48, same address, who was charged with driving under suspension.

Citation: After stopping her vehicle in the 900 block of North Main Street, police issued a minor-misdemeanor citation to Jennifer L. Thompson, 20, of Fifth Avenue, Youngstown, after alleging a pipe containing a small amount of burned marijuana was found.

Sept. 4

Arrest: Daniel M. Thompson of Lynn Drive, Girard, was charged with operating a vehicle impaired after officers had pulled him over on West Liberty Street. Thompson, 23, refused to submit to a breath test, a report stated.

LIBERTY

Sept. 1

Arrest: Officers responded to a possible attempted burglary at an apartment in the 3900 block of Orchard Avenue, where they took Shelika Wilder, 41, into custody. Wilder, of Orchard, Liberty, was wanted on a Girard Municipal Court warrant.

Arrest: An officer reported having seen a motorist with a flat tire near an Interstate 80 on-ramp before charging Tameika L. James, 36, of Atkinson Drive, Youngstown, with failure to comply with police and operating a vehicle impaired after alleging she had led authorities on a slow-speed pursuit before being apprehended on East Liberty Street. In addition, James had a half-filled glass of an alcoholic beverage in the car; she also refused to submit to standard field sobriety tests and a breath test, a report showed.

Criminal damaging: A Warren woman discovered damage to her vehicle’s driver’s-side door while she was in the 4100 block of Logan Gate Road.

Identity theft: A Yvonne Drive woman told police a caller claiming to represent Huntington Bank said she had an outstanding $2,765 loan from 2009 in her name and tricked the accuser into providing her Social Security number and other personal information before the bank informed the victim no such loan exists.

Menacing: A Struthers man staying at a Belmont Avenue motel alleged that during an argument between them, a cab driver threatened to fight him after the accuser had apparently spit on the taxi’s windshield.

Identity theft: A Townsend Avenue woman discovered on a credit report a loan for which she had never applied.

Theft: A woman discovered a credit card that was missing from her Hadley Avenue residence was apparently used to remove about $1,500 from an account.

Theft: A man staying at an East Liberty Street motel reported a backpack that contained $25,000 to $28,000 was missing from his room.

Sept. 2

Arrest: Officers took Leonard W. Pitts, 38, into custody at his Stonington Drive home upon learning that the township man was wanted on a warrant.

Recovered property: A housekeeper with a Belmont Avenue motel reported finding a loaded .45-caliber handgun in a room after the firearm had been reported stolen in Youngstown.

Recovered property: A 2008 Subaru that had been reported stolen in Lisbon was found next to a Belmont Avenue cafe.

Citation: Police answered a call pertaining to a man reportedly passed out in a driveway in the 1000 block of East Liberty Street, where they wrote a minor-misdemeanor citation charging Pablo Arciga of East Liberty, Girard, with disorderly conduct. Arciga, 27, was intoxicated and taken to an area hospital for an evaluation, a report stated.

Sept. 3

Arrest: Authorities charged Emmanes L. Rhodes, 51, of Eastway Drive, Youngstown, with failure to comply with police as well as possessing drug paraphernalia and marijuana after alleging he failed to slow down and had nearly struck an officer who was removing traffic cones from a portion of Colonial Drive that had been closed because of fallen branches from a recent storm. When Rhodes was taken into custody on Gypsy Lane, a burned suspected marijuana cigar and a bag of suspected marijuana were found in the vehicle, a report stated.

Recovered property: Someone evidently discarded a pair of leather gloves, an iPhone and a bottle of prescription medication near a piece of property in the 200 block of Euclid Boulevard.

Sept. 4

Counterfeit: A Youngstown woman, 23, reportedly used a fake $50 bill to pay for a meal at Denny’s Restaurant, 4020 Belmont Ave.

Threats: A man requested a police escort to his room at a Motor Inn Drive motel after reporting having seen in a parking lot two men with handguns. One of the men made threatening statements, the victim further reported.

Theft: A Youngstown man at a Goldie Road big-box store noticed the rear license plate with a veterans decal missing from his car.

Sept. 5

Animal cruelty: Police were dispatched to Tibbetts-Wick Road regarding an abandoned vehicle, inside of which they reported finding a dog with no food or water. The animal was rescued and housed at the Animal Welfare League of Trumbull County in Vienna for safekeeping.

Unauthorized use of a vehicle: A Warren man told police his fiancee, of Liberty, loaned his 2015 Chrysler vehicle to a co-worker of hers, who in turn loaned the car to a third party, who reportedly threatened to burn the vehicle.

GIRARD

Sept. 1

Assault: A woman alleged that while at a family member’s Stull Avenue apartment, her nephew grabbed her right arm during a conversation between them that evidently became confrontational.

Trespassing: Police responded to a complaint regarding a man who was not wanted at Expresso Market, 143 E. Liberty St., before he was warned to stay off the property or face arrest.

Sept. 2

Arrest: A traffic stop near North State and Ella streets resulted in Jabrelle D. Fant’s arrest. Fant, 24, of Larchmont Avenue Northeast, Warren, was wanted on a warrant from that city accusing him of failing to appear in court on a burglary charge. He also was cited on a charge of having a suspected marijuana pipe.

Assault: Officers responded to a possible fight in the 20 block of South Randolph Street, where a man alleged a neighbor grabbed him by the throat during an argument related to a door having been left open.

Theft: Someone in the 20 block of Townsend Avenue removed $5 in loose change from a vehicle.

Fraud: A North Avenue woman told police she received fraud alerts indicating someone had attempted to use her debit card to make illegal transactions.

Drugs: After pulling her over near Liberty and Market streets, police wrote a minor-misdemeanor citation charging Brenna R. Clark, 18, of East Howard Street, Girard, with having a suspected marijuana cigarette.

Trespassing: A Shelby Street couple realized their two vehicles had been entered, though it appeared nothing was missing from either car.

Sept. 3

Assault: Several witnesses reported having heard a man threaten a woman in a car before police charged Randy T. Weibel Jr. of Ward Avenue, Girard, with simple assault and criminal trespassing after the victim, who was his former girlfriend, alleged Weibel, 31, forcefully held his hand over her mouth to prevent her from yelling for assistance after she had refused to give him a ride to Youngstown. The trespassing charge was filed because Weibel was found hiding under a stranger’s house in the 300 block of Plymouth Avenue, a report showed.

Theft: A woman in the 600 block of Trumbull Avenue discovered her vehicle had been entered. Stolen was about $10,550 worth of property that included a laptop computer, a 32-inch TV and 10 designer purses.

Sept. 4

Drugs: Dorian A. Elliot, 39, of Trumbull Avenue, Girard, was cited on a drug-abuse charge during a traffic stop near Dearborn Avenue. Elliot admitted having a bag of suspected marijuana tucked in a cigar wrapper, police alleged.

Theft: A Forsythe Avenue man noticed $40 missing from a kitchen table.

Drugs: Officers on a Trumbull Avenue traffic stop cited Kari N. Tondo, 20, of Keefer Road, Girard, on a drug-abuse charge. Tondo admitted having a small plastic box with suspected marijuana, a report said.

Menacing: A Girard woman told police a woman had threatened the accuser’s 16-year-old daughter when the teen tried to collect money for babysitting another person’s children.

Criminal mischief: A man returned to his Trumbull Avenue residence to discover several windows had been smashed.

Sept. 5

Drugs: Charges were pending against a man who had been pulled over on U.S. Route 422 after police alleged he had a bag of suspected marijuana in his pocket.