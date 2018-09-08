Good Samaritan on 4-wheeler found missing man

Staff report

NEWTON FALLS

Personnel from the Trumbull County Sheriff’s office and other agencies resumed searching Friday morning for the man who went missing Thursday night from the Blue Water mobile home park. But it was a Good Samaritan on a four-wheeler who located Robert Yekich, 80.

Yekich was located about a third of a mile from his Newton Township home about 11:45 a.m. Friday in a wooded area. The Trumbull County 911 Center said Yekich, who has dementia and diabetes, was awake and talking but was taken to a local hospital for evaluation and possible dehydration.

Chief Deputy Joe Dragovich said after looking at a police report Friday morning, he and Sheriff Paul Monroe decided to “start all over” and check Yekich’s trailer again, talk to a witness and neighbors and search other sites.

He and Monroe had gone about three-quarters of a mile from the mobile-home park and checked a creek bed and were on their way back when they heard Yekich had been found.