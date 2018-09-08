Hispanic foods, culture on display at OCCHA's 7th food fest

YOUNGSTOWN

The rainy, gray afternoon that beset Youngstown Saturday provided the perfect excuse for German Navarro and his son to stay inside and indulge in a buffet of homemade Hispanic foods from across the world.

The ethnic feast, the Organización Cívica y Cultural Hispana Americana’s seventh annual International Latino Food Festival, took place at OCCHA’s headquarters on Shirley Road.

The celebration featured international dishes and desserts from six countries and more broadly represented the 22 Spanish-speaking countries in the world — including the United States, which has the second largest population of Spanish speakers in the world after Mexico — and their cultures.

Homemade foods from Mexico, Peru, Spain, Argentina, the Dominican Republic and Cuba were featured, and a large selection of dishes from the Puerto Rican community were also available.

