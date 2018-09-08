Gubernatorial candidates to debate 3 times
Associated Press
COLUMBUS
The major-party candidates for Ohio governor will debate three times this fall.
The campaigns of Republican nominee Mike DeWine and Democratic nominee Richard Cordray announced the debate schedule Friday.
The candidates are scheduled to debate Sept. 19 at the University of Dayton. The other debates are scheduled for Oct. 1 at Marietta College and Oct. 8 at Cleveland State University. The campaigns said additional details, including where the debates will air, will be released later.
Cordray served as federal consumer protection chief in the Obama administration. DeWine is the state attorney general. The winner of the November general election will succeed two-term GOP Gov. John Kasich.
More like this from vindy.com
- September 7, 2018 2:40 p.m.
Ohio gubernatorial candidates to debate 3 times
- April 9, 2018 midnight
Dem governor hopefuls will debate as Ohio voting begins
- June 15, 2018 7:05 p.m.
Ohio's GOP governor primary saw $9M spent in final weeks
- April 8, 2018 4:11 p.m.
Ohio governor's race heats up as early voting begins Tuesday
- August 18, 2017 midnight
Democratic aspirants for governor have chance to reach out to voters
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.