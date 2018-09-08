Grier throws two TD passes as WVU leads YSU
West Virginia quarterback Will Grier connected with receiver Gary Jennings twice for two touchdown passes to lead Youngstown State 21-7 at halftime.
Grier is 13 for 17 for 163 yards, two TDs in the air and one interception.
YSU has 111 total yards of offense. Running backs Tevin McCaster and Christian Turner have 37 and 30 rushing yards, respectively.
With some help from two West Virginia pass interference penalties, the Penguins found their way into the redzone and Montgomery VanGorder found Miles Joiner for a 2-yard touchdown pass.
Defensive end Ma'lik Richmond appeared to injure his right foot and had to be helped off the field. Redshirt-freshman James Jackson has taken his spot.
