METRO DIGEST | Free shredding this morning

Free shredding

BOARDMAN

Shepherd of the Valley-Boardman, 7148 West Blvd., is hosting a free shredding event from 9 a.m. to noon today.

Those participating are to bring up to five banker-size boxes of material to shred. Remove documents from binders and binder clips. Paperclips, staples, spiral notebooks and rubber bands, however, are acceptable.

Do not bring these materials: plastic, cardboard, boxes, plastic bags, three-ring binders, vinyl, metal, media such as CDs, DVDs & VCRs.

Volunteers will direct traffic and assist with off-loading boxes. All materials will be shredded on-site by a certified agent, and you may stay to watch your materials being shredded and enjoy free refreshments.

Suspect hits cruiser

LIBERTY

Police are searching for a suspect who they say hit a Liberty Township police cruiser during a pursuit, according to 21 WFMJ-TV, The Vindicator’s broadcast partner.

Liberty Police Chief Toby Meloro said Weathersfield police were in a pursuit Friday night when the suspect hit one of their cruisers in the area of Logan Way and Tibbetts Wick Road.

The suspect then fled on foot.

The officer inside the cruiser was taken to the hospital but is OK.

Police had the area blocked off as they conducted the search.

Not-guilty plea

WARREN

James A. Hall, 36, of Gillmer Road in Leavittsburg and Frederick Street in Youngstown, was arraigned Friday in Warren Municipal Court on charges of breaking and entering, being a felon in possession of a firearm, aggravated menacing and resisting arrest after a man and woman said Hall broke into a garage at the woman’s house on Sheridan Avenue Northeast at 4:10 p.m. Thursday and waved a gun around.

A not-guilty plea was entered, and Hall remains in the county jail in lieu of $15,000 bond.

When police spoke with Hall a short distance away, he admitted breaking off the lock to the garage because he wanted to retrieve a pressure washer.

Hall said he had permission to take the pressure washer, but the woman living there said he did not.

Police recovered a handgun from Hall’s pocket. He became combative when officers attempted to arrest him and stated he was going to burn down the house.

Cemetery tours reset

YOUNGSTOWN

Due to a forecast of inclement weather, the Hall & Jones Cemetery Tours of the grave sites of police officers, firefighters and notorious criminals at historic Oak Hill Cemetery, 345 Oak Hill Ave., set for 2 p.m. Sunday, has been rescheduled for 2 p.m. Sept. 16.