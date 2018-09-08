Free rides on WRTA Friday

YOUNGSTOWN

Western Reserve Transit Authority invites residents to come aboard and take a free ride Friday.

Free 4-All Friday will allow area residents to ride all fixed-route buses for free. The promotion does not apply to ADA All-Access or countywide services.

Acting Executive Director Marianne Vaughn said the WRTA saw a 50 percent increase in ridership during last year’s event.

“It’s an effective way to introduce those who have never used our services before to the benefits of using WRTA,” she said.