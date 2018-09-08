Final: West Virginia 52, YSU 17


By Vindy Staff | September 8, 2018 at 9:38p.m.

MORGANTOWN, W.VA. — Youngstown State kept it close for a half, but West Virginia eventually pulled away for a 52-17 victory Saturday night at Milan Puskar Stadium.

The Mountaineers (2-0) scored a touchdown with minute to play in the first half for a 21-7 halftime lead, but got their offense going in the second half against the Penguins (0-2).

YSU, which opened the season by losing at home to Butler 23-21, is 0-2 for the first time since 2008.

Return to Vindy.com and read Sunday's Vindicator sports section for more on the game from YSU beat writer Brian Dzenis.

