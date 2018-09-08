Final: West Virginia 52, YSU 17
MORGANTOWN, W.VA. — Youngstown State kept it close for a half, but West Virginia eventually pulled away for a 52-17 victory Saturday night at Milan Puskar Stadium.
The Mountaineers (2-0) scored a touchdown with minute to play in the first half for a 21-7 halftime lead, but got their offense going in the second half against the Penguins (0-2).
YSU, which opened the season by losing at home to Butler 23-21, is 0-2 for the first time since 2008.
Return to Vindy.com and read Sunday's Vindicator sports section for more on the game from YSU beat writer Brian Dzenis.
More like this from vindy.com
- September 5, 2018 midnight
YSU turns attention to WVU, but Butler lingers
- September 8, 2018 midnight
DZENIS: Penguins fever has cooled off
- September 10, 2016 5:59 p.m.
WVU 38, YSU 21 (final)
- September 2, 2018 12:10 a.m.
TEMPLE OF DOOM
- November 20, 2016 12:10 a.m.
RED-HOT PENGUINS: YSU offense comes alive in blowout of Bears
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.