Ex-prisoners welcome at Sept. 20 job fair
YOUNGSTOWN
The Taft Promise Neighborhood, TPN Jobs and Economy Council and Organizacion Civica y Cultural Hispana Americana will host a job fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 20 at OCCHA’s headquarters, 3660 Shirley Road.
Employers and trade unions with open positions for the fall can secure a position by emailing tpnjobs2018@gmail.com with “job fair” in the subject line.
The event encourages the participation of employers willing to give a second chance to individuals who have spent time in prison.
The Youngstown office of Community Legal Aid will also be on site to help job seekers encountering legal barriers in their job search.
