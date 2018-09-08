Drivers beware: OVI checkpoint starts at 8 tonight


September 8, 2018 at 6:11p.m.

CANFIELD

The Ohio State Highway Patrol and Youngstown Police Department will conduct an OVI checkpoint tonight between 8 midnight on U.S. 422 in Mahoning County.

The checkpoint will be accompanied by saturation patrols that intend to aggressively pursue impaired drivers.

