Church to host speaker

YOUNGSTOWN

The Rev. Todd Johnson, pastor of the Second Baptist Church of Warren, will be the guest evangelist at Mount Zion Baptist Church, 827 Wilson Ave., Monday through Friday at 7 p.m. nightly. Pastors and choirs from the Mahoning and Shenango areas will be in attendance. For information, call 330-746-3601.

Church to honor pastor

YOUNGSTOWN

Oak Missionary Baptist Church, 320 Elk St., invites the public to its fellowship and celebration of the Rev. Sylvia L. Jennings for 10 years of service. The celebration begins with a dinner at 2 p.m. today at East Branch Library, 430 Early Road. Special guests will be Pastor Willie Peterson of New Birth Kimmelbrook Baptist Church. Minister JoAnn Turner will be the guest speaker for morning worship at 10:45 a.m. Sunday at Oak Missionary Baptist.

New service times

NEW MIDDLETOWN

Zion Lutheran Church, 10857 Main St., will begin fall services Sunday with 9 a.m. as the new time for Sunday school and 10 a.m. for worship service.

‘Evening in Song’

WARREN

The Rev. Melvin L. Howard and the St. James Gospel choir will present the 44th annual “Evening in Song,” at 7 p.m. next Saturday at St. James Church, 1838 Main Ave. NW.

Chorus groups gather

YOUNGSTOWN

The Male Chorus of Mount Zion Baptist Church, 827 Wilson Ave., will celebrate its 68th anniversary at 4 p.m. Sept. 16. Various male chorus groups from the surrounding area will be in attendance.

Roundtable event

YOUNGSTOWN

Grace Evangelistic Temple, 2214 Mahoning Ave., will be the site for the Mahoning Valley Opiate Roundtable from 1 to 3 p.m. Sept. 19. To respond by Friday, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/mahoning-valley-faith-based-opiate-roundtable-tickets-49095614304.

Kids in Motion

GIRARD

Girard First United Methodist Church, 22 N. Market St., will begin its children’s ministry K’Motion (Kids in Motion) at 11 a.m. Sunday. There will be lunch, food and carnival games.

Movie showing

NORTH LIMA

North Lima Mennonite Church, 90 Mennonite Drive, will host the viewing of the movie “I Can Only Imagine” at 6 p.m. Sept. 23. For information, call 330-549-2333.

Church schedule

Mineral Ridge

The First Presbyterian Church, 3654 Main St., will begin its fall schedule Sunday. Church school for all ages will take place at 9:15 a.m., worship will begin at 10:30 a.m. and will be followed by a time of fellowship.

The service will include the celebration of the Lord’s Supper. The youth will host a bake sale during the time of fellowship to raise money for local mission work. The building is handicapped-accessible.

Healing Series

canfield

Anyone who is struggling with sickness, depression, anxiety or finances is invited to a healing series beginning Sunday at Master’s Touch Healing and Training Center, 5357 S. Raccoon Road. Lucille will be teaching biblical principles, sharing life experiences and offering personal healing prayer ministry with anointing of oil if desired. For information, including times, call 330-503-1111.

Worship services

HERMITAGE, PA.

Hickory United Methodist Church, 240 N. Hermitage Road, will offer Sunday worship service beginning at 6 p.m. Sept. 16 in the parlor. The service will include a few songs and teachings through a book of the Bible, beginning with Genesis. Call 724-981-9450 for information.

Community dialogue

YOUNGSTOWN

The Greater Youngstown Community Dialogue on Racism is sponsoring its third round of community dialogues on racism for September. A preview will take place at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 323 Wick Ave.

The event will include pizza, cookies and drinks. The preview will include a mini session of group dialogue. For information, contact Dr. Robin Woodberry at 330-506-6647, the Rev. Ed Weisheimer at 330-953-3450, the Rev. Jim Ray at 330-757-0848 or Leigh Greene at 330-540-2456.

Day of prayer

GIRARD

Unity Centre for Spiritual Living, 1226 Naylor Lloyd Road, will host World Day of Prayer beginning at 10 a.m. Thursday . For information, contact 330-539-0122.

Gathering together

GIRARD

The congregations of Friendship Baptist and Rising Star Baptist churches will meet at 4 p.m. Sept. 30 at Friendship Baptist Church, 111 Water St. The afternoon sermon will be about the seven churches mentioned in the Book of Revelation.

IMA to meet

YOUNGSTOWN

The Interdenominational Ministerial Alliance will meet at 11 a.m. Monday at Elizabeth Missionary Baptist Church, 1210 Himrod Ave. The Rev. J. Dwayne Heard, pastor, will be the host. All attendees are asked to bring a pastor as a guest. All IMA members are requested to pay their annual dues of $30 and any past monies owed.

Unity Centre programs

GIRARD

Unity Centre for Spiritual Living, 1226 Naylor Lloyd Road, will host Armand and Angelina for a concert at 7 p.m. Sept. 21 and a native flute shop at 9 a.m. Sept. 22. For questions, call the center at 330-539-0122.

Movie showing

BOARDMAN

The Rescue Mission of the Mahoning Valley will host a pre-release red carpet screening of the movie “Unbroken: Path to Redemption,” at Cinemark Tinseltown USA, 7401 Market St. Showings will take place at 5:40 p.m., 6 p.m., 6:20 p.m. and 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Roundtable event

YOUNGSTOWN

Grace Evangelistic Temple, 2214 Mahoning Ave., will host a faith and community opiate roundtable. The purpose is to bring faith and community based nonprofits and churches together to learn how to collaborate and work in the fight against addiction. The event will take place from 1 to 3 p.m. Sept. 19. To RSVP, visit www.eventbrite.com/e/mahoning-valley-faith-based-opiate-roundtable-tickets-49095614304 by Sept. 14.

Community picnic

YOUNGSTOWN

Redeemer Lutheran Church, 2305 S. Canfield-Niles Road, will host its annual Rally Day/Community Picnic on Sunday. Sunday school and adult Bible class will begin at 9 a.m. The worship service with communion will begin at 10:30 a.m.

Immediately after the worship service, there will be a free community picnic with hamburgers, hot dogs and sausage sandwiches, games and prizes for kids of all ages, music and demonstrations by Austintown’s first-responders. Everyone is invited to attend.

Improve fitness

CANFIELD

The Ursuline Health and Wellness Center, 4280 Shields Road, can help improve your physical, mental or spiritual fitness. The Motherhouse pool offers classes for all ages. They also have SilverSneakers by Tivity Health classes for mature adults comprising strengthening, cardio, water and yoga. The center also features spirituality series, individual counseling and spiritual direction. For information, visit www.theursulinecenter.org or call 330-799-4941.

Bible Study begins Wednesday

NORTH LIMA

Good Hope Lutheran church, 12030 Market St., will host its Clean, Sober and Saved Bible Study at 7 p.m. Wednesday. The study will take place each Wednesday through Nov. 28 and will feature videos by Tracy L. Strawberry. Cost is $25 or $2 per session, to pay for books. For information, call 330-549-2406.

The Religion digest runs every Saturday. Send items for the digest by email to religion@vindy.com, by mail to the Religion Desk at The Vindicator, P.O. Box 780, Youngstown, OH 44501-0780, or by fax to 330-747-6712. Deadline to submit information is Tuesday at 5 p.m.