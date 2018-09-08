BIRTHS
Births
St. Elizabeth boardman hospital
Nicole Stull and David Bett, Wellsville, girl, Sept. 6.
Betsy Padilla, Youngstown, girl, Sept. 6.
David and Rosa Hostetler, New Waterford, boy, Sept. 6.
Ashley Gentile and Robert Reese, Hubbard, boy, Sept. 6.
Emily Kroynovich and Dominic Aurilio, Niles, girl, Sept. 6.
Justin Jenkins and Karly Lynn Lucente, Hubbard, boy, Sept. 6.
Annalese Samuel and Shanon Coleman, Youngstown, girl, Sept. 6.
Tanika Lovett and Keith Pettiford, Youngstown, boy, Sept. 6.
ST. JOSEPH WARREN HOSPITAL
Ashley Hinkle and Benjamin Hodgson, Farmdale, boy, Sept. 4.
Jill Pataky and Jacob Kelly, Burghill, girl, Sept. 4.
Corina Ritter and Paul Herrmann III, Niles, boy, Sept. 5.
Samuel and Michelle Walton, Cortland, girl, Sept. 5.
