YSU investigates rape reported at Lyden House
YOUNGSTOWN
Youngstown State University police are investigating a rape that occurred some time last week but was reported Thursday at the Lyden House.
A news release from the university said the victim, who is a student, is familiar with her attacker and so far no arrests have been made.
The university also gave out advice to avoid sexual assault for students, including to make sure they are not under the influence of alcohol or drugs and for students to trust their instincts.
