45-MINUTE ALERT — Week 3 Blitz Live by Flynn's Tire kicks off at 6:30 p.m.

Blitz Live presented by Flynn's Tire is set to kick off Week 3 at 6:30.
Hosts Dom Joseph and Ed Puskas will lead the Valley's only live sports scores, highlights and in-game updates. Veteran Defensive Coordinator Eric Ungaro will joint them this week and Greg Gulas and Champ Summers recuperate.
As Valley football happens, Blitz Live happens — and it's on your phone by going to vindy.com on your Google or Safari browser.
Our planned live-coverage games are:
Niles @ Struthers — Bob Ettinger
Crestview @ South Range — Mike McLain
Lakeside @ East — John Bassetti
Springfield @ Columbiana — Eric Fortune
Southington @ Leetonia — Brian Dzenis
Jackson @ Boardman — Jeff Zupanic
Warren JFK @ Girard — Steve Ruman
Our Houck Agency All-Alumni Team video feature is on Josh Swogger.
Our Week 2 top players and games voting is wrapping up. Click here ...
PLAYERS
Davion Daniels, QB, Hubbard — 223 yards, 3 rushing TDs on 28 carries ... 9 of 10 for 116 yards passing and two TDs ... Hubbard beat Girard 48-32.
Kent Wolford, QB, LaBrae — 129 yards, 3 rushing TDs on seven carries ... 9 of 12 for 250 yards passing and 4 TDs ... LaBrae beat Warren JFK 55-14
Jakob Cross, QB, Columbiana — 19 of 36 for a school-record 400 yards and 3 TDs in a 42-35 loss to McDonald
Logan Regal, WR, Southington — 3 catches for 93 yards, including TDs of 47 and 33 yards ... also a 40-yard TD run and a 42-yard punt return for a TD in a 55-8 win over Sebring
GAMES
McDonald's 42-35 shootout win over Columbiana. The Blue Devuls are 2-0.
Hubbard's 48-32 win over Girard in the first big game of 2018. Hubbard is 2-0.
East's 34-7 win over Ursuline. First YCS win over Ursuline perhaps the better part of two decades. The Golden Bears are 1-1.
Fitch's 15-8 win over Erie. The Falcons are 2-0.
