YSU receives a $1.5 million donation

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

Youngstown State University has received a $1.5 million donation from the Cafaro family.

University President Jim Tressel announced Thursday that the Cafaro family, Anthony Sr. and Phyllis, donated $1.5 million to YSU’s “We See Tomorrow” campaign to fund the construction of the new Cafaro Family Field intramural complex on the north side of campus.

The field along Elm Street, which is expected to be lighted, will be used for a variety of student recreational activities, including soccer and lacrosse, and will include restrooms, seating and fencing.

“It’s a great opportunity for club sports all around,” said first year student and rugby player Laelae Amituanai.

With an enrollment increase this year for the third time in the last four years, students need more to do, Tressel said.

“The outcome of more students on campus is that you need to provide activities – wholesome and healthy things,” he said. “We have grown to the point where we are running out of places for them to do that ... This [field] is going to be an extraordinary difference maker.”

Anthony Cafaro Sr., retired president of The Cafaro Co. and son of company founder William M. Cafaro, added: “We are thrilled to be a small part of that success and to continue our ongoing commitment to the university and its students.”

Throughout the past 23 years, the Cafaros have made gifts to YSU totaling more than $5 million, including $1 million for the Watson and Tressel Training Site, $1 million to name the Cafaro House residence hall, $250,000 for the Andrews Student Recreation and Wellness Center, $100,000 to establish the Joseph and Betty Nohra Scholarship in nursing and business, annual support for the William and Alyce and the John Cafaro Scholarships, and gifts to help fund the Rich Center for Autism and various other scholarships.

The gift is part of the $100 million “We See Tomorrow” fundraising campaign, the largest in YSU history. For information on the campaign, visit www.ysufoundation.org.