Warren woman reports rape

WARREN

A city woman, 36, reported early today that she was drugged and raped Thursday.

The woman had a possible internal injury and was interviewed by police early today at the Trumbull Regional Medical Center, where she was being treated and where a sexual-assault kit was used to gather evidence.

The victim was given contact information for the detective who would be handling the investigation, told a report would be written, and she was advised of steps for her to take, a police report says.

As is typical of Warren rape reports, other details of the alleged sexual assault were not included in the report.

Also not in the report was the location where the woman said the assault took place.

A Niles woman, 27, reported being raped near the skate park at Packard Park on Saturday.

The police department’s annual report says there were 37 forcible rapes in the city in 2017, 36 in 2016 and 51 in 2015.