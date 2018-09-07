Warren man missing

WARREN

The Trumbull County 911 Center is looking for a missing 80-year-old man who suffers from diabetic dementia.

The family of Robert Yekich of Kings Drive SW said he’s 5 feet, 8 inches tall, 165 pounds with blue eyes and gray hair. A police report gives no clothing description.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the 911 Center at 330-675-2730.

ASAP to host rally

NILES

Alliance for Substance Abuse Prevention will host its sixth annual Rally for Recovery from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Eastwood Field. A 1-mile Recovery Walk is scheduled at 1 p.m. Walker registration opens at 10 a.m. Awards will be presented to the largest family, agency and recovery house walk teams.

The event will feature rock and recovery music from the Summit FM, educational materials about recovery from drug and alcohol abuse, corn hole and other games, a selfie booth, basket auction, an addiction memorial and free lunch. Kids can play in the Fun Zone and meet Scrappy and Batman.

The event is sponsored by Mercy Health Foundation Mahoning Valley, Alkermes, and Trumbull County Mental Health and Recovery Board. ASAP is a coalition that aims to solve the community’s substance-abuse problems. Membership is free and open to the public. Anyone interested in becoming involved or to request more information, call 330-675-2765, ext. 119, or visit www.trumbullmhrb.org.

Fraud charges

CANFIELD

Two men who are accused of fraudulently cashing $2,600 in business checks were arrested by area police last month.

Brandon M. Savada, 18, of Youngstown, and Dontraile L. Price, 19, of Boardman, both face felony counts of telecommunications fraud in the phony check scheme, which began in April, according to a Canfield Police Department report. Both were located and jailed in mid-July by various area police departments and have since been arraigned.

Injured in shooting

YOUNGSTOWN

One man was injured in a shooting Wednesday night along East Auburndale Avenue on the city’s South Side. Police reports say an unknown assailant shot a Columbus man in the stomach just before 8:30 p.m. The man received treatment at a city hospital for nonlife-threatening injuries.

Man reports shots fired

YOUNGSTOWN

Shots were fired near the intersection of Chicago Avenue and Market Street on the South Side about 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to police reports.

A city man told police he had been arguing with another person who ultimately opened fire. No injuries were reported.

Police recovered one spent shell casing and noted bullet holes in the side of the victim’s car.

KSU receives grants

YOUNGSTOWN

Kent State University received $3,723,765 in federal research grants from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the National Science Foundation.

“Kent State University has been at the forefront of academic research and education. It’s important we continue to invest in research to further push the boundaries of science and discovery. Our nation benefits greatly when our academic institutions, researchers, and students are given the resources to pursue these innovative projects,” said U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan of Howland, D-13th, in a Thursday statement. “These are well-deserved and only further highlight Kent State’s outstanding academic record.”

Bridge renamed

WARREN

Trumbull County commissioners on Thursday authorized the change in the name of a bridge on Austintown-Warren Road in Weathersfield Township near the Westwood Lake Mobile Home Park. It was renamed the Fire Chief Randall S. Pugh Bridge in honor of Pugh, who died in April after serving 41 years with the Weathersfield Township Fire Department, 19 years as chief.

Council seat filled

NILES

Trumbull County Democratic Party Central Committee members from the 2nd Ward in Niles selected Sheri Smith to fill the 2nd Ward council seat vacated by Steve Mientkiewicz when he resigned to become Niles mayor. Smith works for Girard-based Universal Development Management Inc. She was selected by a 3-1 vote. The other candidate was Al Rosenberg, owner of Albie’s Floral on Robbins Avenue.

Board meeting

LORDSTOWN

Lordstown Board of Public Affairs will have a special meeting at 4 p.m. today at the administration building, 1455 Salt Springs Road.

Trustees meeting

BOARDMAN

The township trustees have scheduled a special meeting at 4 p.m. today at the township government center, 8299 Market St., to approve updated 2018 appropriations.