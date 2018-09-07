Trump claims he fell asleep watching Obama

URBANA, Ill. (AP) — President Donald Trump claims he fell asleep watching former President Barack Obama's speech about the current political climate.

Trump says: "I'm sorry, I watched it, but I fell asleep." He adds, "I found he's very good for sleeping."

Obama criticized Trump during a speech today in Illinois, calling the current president "the symptom, not the cause" of division and polarization in the U.S.

Trump responded during a campaign appearance in North Dakota, saying that Obama was trying to take credit for this "incredible thing that's happening to our country."

Trump went on to talk about economic gains since he took office.