Trump claims he fell asleep watching Obama
URBANA, Ill. (AP) — President Donald Trump claims he fell asleep watching former President Barack Obama's speech about the current political climate.
Trump says: "I'm sorry, I watched it, but I fell asleep." He adds, "I found he's very good for sleeping."
Obama criticized Trump during a speech today in Illinois, calling the current president "the symptom, not the cause" of division and polarization in the U.S.
Trump responded during a campaign appearance in North Dakota, saying that Obama was trying to take credit for this "incredible thing that's happening to our country."
Trump went on to talk about economic gains since he took office.
More like this from vindy.com
- January 12, 2017 12:56 p.m.
Robert De Niro says Meryl Streep's Globe speech was 'great'
- September 7, 2018 12:45 p.m.
Obama says Trump is 'a symptom, not a cause'
- March 4, 2017 5:06 p.m.
Trump claims Obama had phones wiretapped; Obama denies it
- January 10, 2017 2:30 p.m.
In final speech, Obama must reconcile his hopes with Trump's
- March 17, 2017 1:35 p.m.
Republican says Trump should apologize to Obama
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.