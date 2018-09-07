Take Back Our Park

YOUNGSTOWN

A free whistle will be given to the first 100 women at the Take Back Our Park event at the Mill Creek MetroParks wetlands on West Newport Drive at 8 a.m. Sunday.

Female runners of all abilities are invited to run with a group after the whistle giveaway.

The Women Running Mill Creek Facebook group posted the event and noted: “A whistle is not protection ... but if someone approaches you, a whistle can scare them off. Women should not be afraid to run in their own local parks.”

‘Seamless’ exhibit

YOUNGSTOWN

The presidents of Vallourec Star and Youngstown State University were at the official opening of “Seamless Transition,” a new exhibit at the Youngstown Historical Center of Industry and Labor that traces the history of pipe making in the Mahoning Valley, from the early 1900’s to the construction and 2013 startup of Vallourec’s $1 billion state-of-the-art pipe rolling and finishing mill.

The exhibit, developed by YSU students in a history class taught by Tom Leary, associate professor of history, honors the memory of Atty. Kim Stefanski, who consulted on the planning of the Vallourec project in its early stages. Stefanski’s wife, Paula, contributed a number of items to the display.

Road closures

YOUNGSTOWN

These roads in Mill Creek MetroParks will be closed from about 7 a.m. to noon Saturday for the YMCA Community Cup: West Glacier, West, Bears Den, New Cross, Cross, West Cohasset, High, Chestnut Hill and Valley drives, and Slippery Rock Bridge.

2nd hearing set

WARREN

Anthony J. Scott, who was charged with misdemeanor discharging firearms in the city limits after allegedly firing a warning shot from his driveway to keep another man out, will have a second pretrial hearing in his case Nov. 15.

Scott, 56, of Oak Street Southwest, appeared for a pretrial hearing Thursday in Warren Municipal Court, but he did not resolve the case with a plea. He pleaded not guilty at his Aug. 6 arraignment.

Police said Scott, who has a concealed-carry permit, stood at the end of his gravel driveway Aug. 3 and fired once into the driveway after the other man walked from a nearby home toward Scott’s house to complain about Scott’s music.

Police said the victim, 30, appeared to be intoxicated when they spoke to him after the incident.

Scott said he warned the other man to not step any closer before firing. After the gunshot, the victim ran away.

Helmet giveaway

WARREN

The Trumbull County Creating Healthy Communities Coalition and Trumbull Neighborhood Partnership will host a bicycle helmet giveaway from 3 to 6 p.m. today at Quinby Park.

Residents are invited to come during the Quinby Farmers’ Market for children to receive a free bicycle helmet and learn about bike safety.

Visit the pop-up market and learn the rules to follow when biking and take home a coloring book and a Safety On Wheels activity book. Free helmets will be available for the first 80 children.

