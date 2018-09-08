Ribbon-cutting today at new North Side post office on Gypsy

YOUNGSTOWN

The U.S. Postal Service gave serious consideration to no longer providing a retail post office on the city’s North Side.

The location at 1716 Guadalupe Ave. was far too large and in need of repairs, said Thomas Kerns, Youngstown postmaster.

“The North Side was on the brink of being closed,” he said.

But rather than discontinuing a retail post office, the USPS opened a new one in Union Square Plaza at 669 Gypsy Lane after coming to an agreement with the Cafaro Co., which owns the location.

That 1,312-square-foot location opened Tuesday and had a ribbon-cutting today.

“We’re glad to have the post office in Union Square Plaza,” said Councilman Nate Pinkard, D-3rd, whose ward includes that location. “I’m just glad it’s still here on the North Side. There was talk of closing the post office. I’m hoping the citizens are pleased and it gets more use than the old location.”

