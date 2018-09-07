Ribbon cut on new North Side post office

YOUNGSTOWN — The U.S. Postal Service cut the ribbon today on the new North Side post office in the Union Square Plaza at 669 Gypsy Lane.

The 1,312-square-foot facility is about one-quarter the size of the old North Side facility at 1716 Guadalupe Ave.

But that post office location was far too large and in need of repairs, said Thomas Kerns, Youngstown postmaster.

There was consideration given in 2012 by the USPS to no longer have a post office on the North Side, Kerns said.

But the service agreed to look for a new location and came to an agreement with the Cafaro Co. on the Union Square spot.