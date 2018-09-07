Rally to call on Trump for help

Rally to call on Trump for help

LORDSTOWN

Good Jobs Nation’s Promises Broken Midwest Tour will rally with local General Motors and AT&T workers at 11 a.m. Saturday at the United Auto Workers Local 1112 hall, 11471 Reuther Dr.

The rally will call on President Donald Trump to sign an executive order to save jobs from outsourcing.

Featured speakers will include Mahoning Valley elected officials, workers from General Motors Lordstown and an AT&T call center, UAW Local 1112 President Dave Green and Good Jobs National Executive Director Joseph Geevarghese.

Baird festival set for Sept. 22

CANFIELD

Baird Brothers Fine Hardwoods will celebrate American craftsmanship with its seventh annual Red, White & True Festival from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 22 at its 7060 Crory Road location.

The festival is a free community event that will feature special savings and prizes. It will highlight the company’s biggest fine hardwood sale, with 10 percent off stock items, and attendees can register to win prizes.

This year’s event also will feature a make-and-take project for children 12 and under, firetruck displays and balloon-making.

YSU foundation gets software grant

YOUNGSTOWN

The Youngstown State University Research Foundation was awarded a software package valued at $14 million from Schlumberger – a worldwide provider of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry – that will give students hands-on experience with the tools used by exploration companies throughout the world.

The renewable software grant includes access to the Petrel E&P software and Techlog wellbore software platforms; PetroMod petroleum systems modeling software; and GeoX exploration risk, resource and value assessment software, which will be used for teaching and research.

Techlog provides a means for interpreting geophysical well-log data for individual oil and gas wells and for combining results from multiple wells to construct a play or basinwide model to better understand reservoir behavior and assist in targeting areas of interest for future exploration through 3-D or 4-D visualization.

Bodies of woman, granddaughter recovered in Va.

HARRISONBURG, Va.

The bodies of a grandmother and her 12-year-old granddaughter have been recovered a month after they were reported missing.

Authorities confirmed Thursday that the bodies of 48-year-old Elizabeth Rodriguez Rubio and her granddaughter, Angie Rodriguez Rubio, were recovered in Shenandoah County and Shenandoah National Park.

Attorney Marsha Garst said in a news release that the man accused of abducting them led detectives to the bodies as part of a plea agreement. Garst said Hareton Jaime Rodriguez Sariol has agreed to plead guilty to two counts of first-degree murder.

Staff/wire reports

Selected local stocks

STOCK, DIVIDENDCLOSECHANGE

Alcoa Inc., 40.36-2.50

Aqua America, 2.34 37.70 -0.05

Avalon Holdings,4.46-0.05

Chemical Bank, 2.3756.91-0.04

Community Health Sys, 3.26-0.35

Cortland Bancorp, 1.8025.240.00

Farmers Nat., 1.7515.75 -0.05

First Energy, 3.91 37.960.16

Fifth/Third, 2.4229.50-0.18

First Niles Financial, 2.119.36-0.09

FNB Corp., 3.5513.42-0.16

General Motors, 4.0434.38-0.91

General Electric, 3.7712.51-0.05

Huntington Bank, 3.45 16.34-0.06

JP Morgan Chase, 2.74114.10-0.49

Key Corp, 3.2021.18-0.15

Macy’s, 4.17 35.36-0.43

Parker Hannifin, 1.74177.831.27

PNC, 2.61143.20-0.98

Simon Prop. Grp., 4.46184.522.11

Stoneridge 28.50 -0.84

United Comm. Fin., 2.69 10.32-0.03

Selected prices from Thursday’s 4 p.m. close.