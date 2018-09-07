Racism discussion is Saturday in Canfield
CANFIELD — A discussion and workshop on racism hosted by the Rev. Larry Bowald will take place at Canfield Presbyterian Church, 140 W. Main St., from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $20 and include a certificate of completion and lunch. Participants must pre-register; call the Rev. Ronald King, workshop facilitator, at 201-522-0041.
