Racism discussion is Saturday in Canfield

September 7, 2018 at 9:00a.m.

CANFIELD — A discussion and workshop on racism hosted by the Rev. Larry Bowald will take place at Canfield Presbyterian Church, 140 W. Main St., from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $20 and include a certificate of completion and lunch. Participants must pre-register; call the Rev. Ronald King, workshop facilitator, at 201-522-0041.

