President Trump's son to appear Thursday at DeWine fundraiser in Salem

SALEM — Donald J. Trump Jr. is slated to appear at a fundraiser Thursday for Ohio gubernatorial hopeful Mike DeWine in the city.

“I expect he’ll deliver some remarks to the attendees, and we appreciate his support for our campaign,” said Josh Eck, spokesman for the campaign.

The fundraiser is set for a private residence in Salem and is by invitation only.

The general reception cost is $100, according to a flier. Supporters are expected to contribute or raise $12,500 to attend the dinner. Photos with the president’s son will cost $1,000 per person.

DeWine, the Ohio attorney general, is also set to appear.