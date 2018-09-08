Poland cops arrest Hillsville, Pa., man in multiple rapes

RAVENNA

A monthslong investigation by local, state and federal agencies for a suspect in multiple rapes culminated in a traffic stop in the Mahoning Valley.



Fourteen hours after a suspect was identified through DNA testing, Poland Township police arrested Shawn Wendling, 37, of Hillsville, Pa., on Friday on U.S. Route 224 in the township.

Wendling faces a charge in one rape incident on the Berlin Lake Trail and the prospect of more charges being filed after more cases of rape and assault are heard by the Portage County grand jury.

Poland Township police interviewed Wendling and transported him to the Portage County jail.

