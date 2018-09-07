Ohio gubernatorial candidates to debate 3 times
COLUMBUS (AP) — The major-party candidates for Ohio governor will debate three times this fall.
The campaigns of Republican nominee Mike DeWine and Democratic nominee Rich Cordray announced the debate schedule today.
The candidates are scheduled to debate Sept. 19 at the University of Dayton. The other debates are scheduled for Oct. 1 at Marietta College and Oct. 8 at Cleveland State University. The campaigns say that additional details, including where the debates will air, will be released later.
Cordray served as federal consumer protection chief in the Obama administration. DeWine is the state attorney general. The winner of the November general election will succeed two-term GOP Gov. John Kasich.
