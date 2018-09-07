Official counts show enrollment up at YSU

YOUNGSTOWN

Enrollment is up at Youngstown State University, according to official preliminary counts* released this week. Among the highlights:

Overall headcount enrollment increased 0.4 percent from 12,644 last Fall semester to 12,696 this Fall semester.

Full-time equivalent enrollment increased 1.3 percent to 10,566. It is the third consecutive FTE increase, up 5.3 percent from 10,034 in Fall 2015.

The freshman class of 2,383 students up 31 percent from 1,821 four years ago.

The freshman class boasts average high school grade point averages of 3.35, the highest in YSU history.

22 percent of the freshmen class are minority students, up from 18.5 percent last Fall semester. Overall enrollment of minorities is up 1.7 percent.

Freshmen come from 507 high schools and 56 Ohio counties.

The number of students enrolled Fall 2018

For the second consecutive year, more than 300 freshmen enrolled in the YSU Honors College. Four years ago, Honors College freshmen enrollment was 96.

All university resident halls and apartments at capacity with 1,264 students.

In addition, both the Edge apartments on the West Side of campus (with nearly 400 students) and the new Enclave apartments on Wick Avenue (with nearly 200 students) at capacity.