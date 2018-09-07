Oak Hill Cemetery tour canceled Sunday


September 7, 2018 at 2:21p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Due to a forecast of inclement weather, the Hall & Jones Cemetery Tours of the grave sites of police officers, firefighters and notorious criminals at historic Oak Hill Cemetery, 345 Oak Hill Ave., set for 2 p.m. Sunday has been rescheduled for 2 p.m. Sept. 16.

More like this from vindy.com

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Poland


Residential
4 bedroom, 4 bath
$349900


North Lima


Residential
5 bedroom, 5 bath
$1750000


Canfield


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$525000