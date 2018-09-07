Oak Hill Cemetery tour canceled Sunday
YOUNGSTOWN — Due to a forecast of inclement weather, the Hall & Jones Cemetery Tours of the grave sites of police officers, firefighters and notorious criminals at historic Oak Hill Cemetery, 345 Oak Hill Ave., set for 2 p.m. Sunday has been rescheduled for 2 p.m. Sept. 16.
More like this from vindy.com
- July 21, 2018 9 a.m.
Sunday cemetery tour is canceled
- April 19, 2018 9:05 a.m.
Cemetery tour set Sunday
- April 20, 2018 1:10 p.m.
Tour of Campbell cemetery set Sunday
- July 21, 2017 11:10 a.m.
Cemetery tour set Sunday in Boardman
- September 15, 2017 3:08 p.m.
Walk through historic cemetery is Sunday
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.