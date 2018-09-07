Man reported missing in Warren found OK in nearby woods
WARREN
A man reported missing Thursday from his home on King’s Drive has been found alive in the woods nearby, the Trumbull County 911 Center says.
Robert Yekich, 80, has been taken to the hospital for evaluation and possible dehydration but was awake and talking, a 911 center spokesman said.
He was described as being diabetic and having dementia.
The Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office was searching for the man at the time he was found around 11:45 a.m., but it’s unclear who found him.
