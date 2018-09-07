Man pleads guilty to sex with minor

Man, 21, gets 90-day sentence for sex with girl, 14

Staff report

WARREN

A Youngstown man who admitted to having sex with a minor faces three months in jail and lifelong sex- offender status.

Tristan K. Cwynar, 22, of Youngstown, pleaded guilty to one fourth-degree felony count of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor Aug. 8 in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court. Cwynar’s additional misdemeanor charges of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles were dropped.

Judge W. Wyatt McKay sentenced Cwynar to 90 days in the county jail, with an additional five years of probation to follow. Cwynar also must register as a sex offender the rest of his life.

He was immediately remanded to the jail after his sentencing, court officials said Thursday.

According to a Howland Police Department report from October 2017, Cwynar, then 21, had sex with a 14-year-old Howland girl at a party in Girard. He also sent nude photos of himself to the girl in June 2017, the report states.

The girl’s mother reported the conduct to police in October 2017, after the girl admitted having sex with Cwynar.