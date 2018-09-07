MAHONING COUNTY

Indictments

A county grand jury indicted these people Thursday on these charges:

George Pfender, 37, Bane Avenue, Newton Falls, possession of heroin.

Randall Hover, 30, South Lakeview Avenue, possession of heroin, possession of cocaine, possession of drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Dena Milanowsky, 37, Glenwood Avenue, seven counts of receiving stolen property, forgery, theft.

Marco Hammond Jr., 31, Duncan Lane, failure to comply with an officer.

Akaia Hutchins, 33, Elm Street, grand theft, unauthorized use of a vehicle.

Laqresha Womack, 42, Moorefield Ave, Austintown, unauthorized use of vehicle, unauthorized use of property.

Chauncey Chandler, 35, E. Boston Avenue, illegal possession of weapons and improper handling of firearm in a motor vehicle.

James Sutton-Elliott, 29, Arlene Avenue, Boardman, possession of cocaine.

Karla Handy, 38, Lakewood Avenue, corrupting another with drugs, illegal conveyance of prohibited items onto the grounds of a detention center or facility, aggravated possession of drugs, possession of heroin.

Source: Mahoning County clerk of courts