Kane Brown to perform at Covelli
YOUNGSTOWN
Breakout artist Kane Brown is bringing his "Live Forever Tour" to the Covelli Centre Saturday, February 23rd with special guest Danielle Bradbery.
Show Details:
Saturday, February 23rd 7PM
Pre-sale tickets are available Thursday, September 13th 10AM- 10PM
with online only password:
"Covelli"
Public on-sale starts Friday, September, 14th 12PM
Ticket Prices: $49.50, $39.50, $29.50
For ticket information go to https://www1.ticketmaster.com/event/05005525B6CE8803
