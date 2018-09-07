BREAKING: 1,000-plus volunteers signed up for today's United Way Day of Caring

Kane Brown to perform at Covelli


September 7, 2018 at 8:46a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

Breakout artist Kane Brown is bringing his "Live Forever Tour" to the Covelli Centre Saturday, February 23rd with special guest Danielle Bradbery.

Show Details:

Saturday, February 23rd 7PM

Pre-sale tickets are available Thursday, September 13th 10AM- 10PM

with online only password:

"Covelli"

Public on-sale starts Friday, September, 14th 12PM

Ticket Prices: $49.50, $39.50, $29.50

For ticket information go to https://www1.ticketmaster.com/event/05005525B6CE8803

