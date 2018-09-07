Executive: Proposed rules jeopardizing Lake Erie wind farm
CLEVELAND (AP) — The developer of a wind farm on Lake Erie says an Ohio state board’s proposed restrictions on its operation are jeopardizing the project.
The Ohio Power Siting Board wants broad authority to regulate how the wind farm operates if it’s found to have a significant impact on any wild animal. The board also wants the six turbines to be shut down overnight while experts determine if bird and bad monitoring equipment is working.
Cleveland.com reports an executive with the Lake Erie Energy Development Corp. said in testimony submitted to the board Thursday that financing would become “virtually impossible” if the restrictions remain in place.
The board has scheduled a hearing on the wind farm for later this month in Columbus.
The $126 million wind farm would be located northwest of Cleveland.
