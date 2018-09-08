Ex-NFL WR Manningham pays $2,100 to settle $63K tax bill

WARREN

A settlement order filed in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court says Warren native and former NFL wide receiver Mario Manningham agreed to pay $2,100 to resolve a lawsuit filed against him by the collection company for the Warren Income Tax Department.

The payment is a fraction of the $63,219 in 2013 Warren income taxes, interest and fees the lawsuit sought to recover from Manningham.

The Vindicator reported in June that a resolution had been reached, but city officials did not provide the amount of the settlement at the time.



The lawsuit, filed in March, asked Judge Andrew Logan to order the 2012 Super Bowl hero for the New York Giants to pay taxes on about $2 million of income he earned in his final season in the NFL, when he played for the San Francisco 49ers.

Manningham’s attorney, William McGuire of Warren, argued that Manningham lived in California throughout 2013 and did not owe Warren any income taxes.

The collections company, meanwhile, argued that because Manningham’s tax preparer used an Oak Knoll Avenue Southeast address in Warren for Manningham on his 2013 city and federal taxes, Manningham owed $39,309 in city tax. The collections company, Keith D. Weiner & Associates LPA of Cleveland, added interest and fees onto the amount it said Manningham owed because he did not pay.

“They get every opportunity to take care of any outstanding liabilities. But if they don’t respond, we have to go to the next level,” Warren Income Tax Administrator Tom Gaffney said in March of people who fail to pay income taxes the city believes are owed.

