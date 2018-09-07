Canfield council sets public meetings on council term lengths

Staff report

CANFIELD

City council has set a series of public meetings on proposals to extend city council term lengths and limits, which will appear on the Nov. 6 general-election ballot.

Council members seek to extend council term lengths from two to four years and allow council members to serve up to four consecutive terms, rather than three terms.

Council term lengths were previously four years, but halved years ago.

City officials have previously said council’s turnover rate makes it difficult for officials to settle into their roles and learn the job. The city’s citizen-led charter review commission recommended the change.

All meetings are set for 6 p.m. at these locations:

Wednesday in the Canfield High School auditorium, 100 Cardinal Drive.

Sept. 26 and Oct. 9 in the Rotary Community Building at Fair Park along Fair Street.

Nov. 1 in the Joyce Brooks Center at Mahoning County Career and Technical Center, 7300 N. Palmyra Road.